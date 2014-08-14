Tom Kennedy: Left-back joins Rochdale for third spell

Kennedy scored just once in 67 appearances for Barnsley

Rochdale have re-signed defender Tom Kennedy on a free transfer until January, his third spell at Spotland.

Kennedy left fellow League One club Barnsley at the end of July after their relegation from the Championship.

The 29-year-old left-back first played for Dale in 2007 making 151 appearances and scoring nine goals over three years.

Kennedy returned for a three-month loan spell in November 2010, while at Leicester, but made just six starts.