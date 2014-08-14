Shrewsbury: Connor Goldson captaincy praised by Mellon

Connor Goldson signed a new two-year contract with Shrewsbury during the summer

Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon says he had no hesitation in naming 21-year-old defender Connor Goldson as his stand-in captain in midweek.

Goldson led the Shrews to a 1-0 League Cup win over Blackpool.

Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire: "He approaches every day's training as if it's the most important day's training of his life.

"Wearing the armband inspires him and we felt we could get a wee bit more out of him with that extra responsibility."

Club captain Liam Lawrence was unavailable against Blackpool because of injury, but is expected to return against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Goldson made his debut for the Shrews in 2011 after coming through the club's youth system.

He signed a new two-year deal with the club in July, despite claiming his agent had advised him to look for a new club.

"To be 21 and captain the team, I felt proud. It's a nice feeling and hopefully it will happen again," he said.