Sky Blues set early pace after Seaview draw

Ballymena United set the early pace in the Irish Premiership after a 2-2 draw against Crusaders in north Belfast.

Jordan Owens headed the Crues in front but Ballymena hit back with goals from Gavin Taggart and Johnny Taylor before Timmy Adamson's equaliser.

The Sky Blues top the table on goal difference after two game while United boss Glenn Ferguson and his Crusaders counterpart Stephen Baxter give their views on an entertaining game.