Sierra Leone break new ground in Fifa rankings

Sierra Leone have climbed 14 places in the Fifa world rankings for August, lifting them into the top 50 for the fist time in their history.

The Leone Stars, who are now ranked 50th in the world, have also broken into the top 10 teams on the continent, sitting in seventh place.

But the biggest mover in the world is Lesotho, who have risen 26 places to 105th - they are 29th in Africa.

Algeria retain their position at the top of the African list.

Africa's top 10 in August's Fifa rankings - global ranking in brackets:

1. Algeria (24)

2. Ivory Coast (25)

3. Nigeria (33)

4. Ghana (36)

5. Egypt (38)

6. Tunisia (42)

7. Sierra Leone (50)

8. Cameroon (54)

9. Burkina Faso (58)

10. Senegal (59)