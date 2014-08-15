European football league guides

Watch BBC Sport's guides to Europe's major leagues ahead of the 2014/15 season.

A guide to the English Premier League

Manchester City are the reigning champions, and their rivalry with Manchester United this season promises to be more intense than ever following Louis van Gaal's appointment as United boss.

The league showcases some of the best players on the planet and has a global audience in excess of five billion.

A guide to Germany's Bundesliga

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich picking up a 25th title in 2015? Last season the German champions secured the trophy with a record seven games to spare.

The Bundesliga is growing in popularity worldwide and many of the stars who lifted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil play at home in Germany.

A guide to Spain's La Liga

Atletico Madrid beat usual contenders Real Madrid and Barcelona to the title in 2014 - can they do it again this season?

The Spanish Primera Division contains many of the world's top players including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Real Madrid's Colombian World Cup star James Rodriguez and Barcelona new boy Luis Suarez boosting La Liga's pool of talent.

A guide to Italy's Serie A

Juventus have won the last three titles in a row, can anyone stop them this time around?

The champions begin away to Chievo, while Roma's visit of Fiorentina and Lazio's trip to Milan are intriguing opening ties.

The season starts on 30 August.

