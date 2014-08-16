Man Utd: Swansea aim to ruin Louis Van Gaal's Premier League bow

Sigurdsson previously played for Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town and Reading

Barclays Premier League

Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 16 August

New Swansea City signing Gylfi Sigurdsson says the club want to ruin new Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal's Premier League debut.

The Welsh club start their latest top flight campaign at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sigurdsson, 24, signed for the Swans from Tottenham in July with Wales international Ben Davies going to Spurs.

"We want to ruin his first game in the Premier League," said Sigurdsson.

The Icelandic midfielder admits pulling off a shock at Old Trafford will not be easy.

"We know their squad is fantastic and it's going to be a tough place to go," he said.

"Even last year it was a tough place to go and I'm pretty sure the game on Saturday will be as well."

Sigurdsson is starting his second spell with Swansea.

He spent the 2011-12 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium from German club Hoffenheim before joining Tottenham.

The Iceland international says his admiration of Swansea City's playing style was key when deciding to rejoin the club.

"It doesn't matter what team you go to, they always talk about Swansea and how they play football," he said.

"They admire it, so that's something I wanted to be a part of."

Sigurdsson made 32 league appearances for Spurs in two years, scoring eight goals.

Despite his limited chances at White Hart Lane, Sigurdsson said he does not regret the move to north London.

"It was a tough decision I had to make to leave a club like Tottenham," he said.

Sigurdsson made a total of 50 appearances for Spurs in two seasons

"I've gained a lot of experience playing in the Europa League over the past two seasons so I'll never look back and think 'it's a bad move' because I've improved as a player and I've played for a top club."

The midfielder also dismissed claims that having an inexperienced manager in Garry Monk restricts the side's ability to attract top players.

"If you look at the players we brought in - [Bafetimbi] Gomis from Lyon,[Lukasz] Fabianski from Arsenal - I think if you just say that to them, then they've obviously been proved wrong.

"He [Monk] probably didn't expect to have a first team, or be the manager of a first team, so soon after his career so he's taking it really seriously.

"He's very organised, plans everything and he's going to give it his best shot."