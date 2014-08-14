Will Buckley: Sunderland sign Brighton winger on three-year deal

Buckley has made more than 200 senior appearances since his league debut for Rochdale in 2008

Sunderland have signed winger Will Buckley from Championship side Brighton on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who began his career at Rochdale before a spell at Watford, arrives for an undisclosed fee.

The move reunites Buckley with former Brighton manager Gus Poyet, who also signed him from Watford in a £1m deal in June 2011.

Buckley went on to make more than 100 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.

He becomes Sunderland's seventh signing of a busy summer at the Stadium of Light.

Poyet has already brought in Jack Rodwell,Costel Pantilimon,Jordi Gomez,Billy Jones,Patrick van Aanholt and Santiago Vergini.

Sunderland open the new Premier League season at West Brom on Saturday.