Celtic: Derk Boerrigter faces 'simulation' charge from SFA

Celtic winger Derk Boerrigter has been issued with a Scottish FA notice of complaint for "an act of simulation".

Boerrigter, who has been offered a two-match ban, won Celtic a penalty against St Johnstone and the Perth side's captain Dave Mackay was sent off.

The SFA have charged the Dutchman, 27, with "causing a match official to make an incorrect decision".

He has until Monday to respond to the charge, with a provisional hearing set for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mackay's case for wrongful dismissal after St Johnstone lodged an appeal will be heard on Thursday.

Deila stated his intention to review the Boerrigter incident

Celtic manager Ronny Deila indicated that he would "have a little talk" with Boerrigter if he felt the winger had dived against Saints.

"I want fair play but I have to see it before I can say anything," said Deila on Thursday.

"I haven't seen it but there will be decisions for and against Celtic and over 38 games - the best team will win.

"But I don't like diving. I don't want to cheat."

Celtic won the match 3-0, with Nir Biton converting the penalty that put the reigning Scottish Premiership champions two up.

It was the first league game of the season for Deila's men and they continue their campaign at home to Dundee United on Saturday.