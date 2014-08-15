Newport County can avenge double Morecambe defeat - Dack

Morecambe started the season with a 3-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge

Newport County assistant manager Jimmy Dack says his side want revenge for last season's double defeat to Morecambe on Saturday.

Two own goals from former loanee Tom Naylor saw Newport lose 3-2 at home to Morecambe last September and the Shrimps won the reverse fixture 4-1 with Naylor sent off.

The Exiles are looking for their first win of the season at the Globe Arena.

"They did the double over us - that hurts," said Dack.

On our day we know we're as good as anyone Jimmy Dack Newport County assistant manager

"We're going up there in a positive frame of mind...we want to get three points.

"We all remember Tommy Naylor...hence why their supporters were singing 'there's only one Tommy Naylor!'

"They play a 4-5-1, 4-3-3 system and have a bit of experience. Our young lads have to deal with it."

Newport have suffered back-to-back defeats after losing to Reading in the Capital One Cup and Wycombe Wanderers on the opening day. of the season.

"It's not been the ideal week, but sometimes you can lose doing it the right way - that's what we did on Tuesday," said Dack.

"It was a good performance and a lot of the supporters, who were fantastic, would have thought the same.

"On our day we know we're as good as anyone."

Justin Edinburgh's side have been boosted by the return to fitness of Andy Sandell and Chris Zebroski, though Mike Flynn misses the trip to Morecambe with a hamstring injury.