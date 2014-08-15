Kevin Ratcliffe helps to launch Welsh Premier League season

The New Saints finished 14 points clear at the top of the league last season

Former Wales captain Kevin Ratcliffe has helped launch the new Corbett Sports Premier League season.

Ratcliffe, who played for Everton and won 59 caps between 1981 and 1993, said the competition must be given time to grow.

"It is important to give this league a chance," said Ratcliffe, "it is our national league after all."

The first three matches of the new season are to be played on Friday 22 August.

One of them sees champions The New Saints host play-off winners Bangor City.

Newly promoted Cefn Druids host Aberystwyth Town at The Rock and Prestatyn Town face Gap Connahs Quay.

Three other matches will be played on Saturday 23 August, as Airbus host Port Talbot, Carmarthen Town are at home to Rhyl and Bala Town travel to Newtown.