Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayern, PSG and more profiled by BBC Sport

Watch BBC Sport's guides to Europe's top clubs ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Arsenal

Arsenal have spent big this summer, bringing in Chile World Cup star Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona.

Chelsea

Chelsea, who came third last season, will again be one of the teams to beat after the arrivals of Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa.

Liverpool

Liverpool just missed out on the title last season but will return to the Champions League. Much of their success in 2013-4 will depend on how they cope with the loss of star striker Luis Suarez.

Manchester City

Last season's Premier League champions Manchester City have added £32m defender Eliaquim Mangala, amongst others, to their title wining squad.

Manchester United

Manchester United finished seventh last season - their lowest league placing since 1990 - prompting the arrival of new boss Louis van Gaal. The well-travelled Dutchman will be look to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich

Can anyone stop Bayern Munich picking up a 25th title in 2015? Last season the German champions secured the trophy with a record seven games to spare.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid were beaten to the La Liga title by their city rivals Atletico last season but they did get their revenge by beating them in the Champions League final.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat city rivals Real and Barcelona to the title last season. Can they do it again without striker Diego Costa who has left for Chelsea?

Barcelona

Barcelona have added Luis Suarez to an already potent strike force of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Can the South American trio score the goals to bring the title back to the Nou Camp?

Juventus

Juventus have won the last three Serie A titles in a row but Antonio Conte has now departed so can new manager Massimiliano Allegri win yet another title?

Internazionale

Internazionale are the only Italian club to have always remained in Serie A and this year they have the added bonus of competing in the Europa League after a fifth place finish last season.

AC Milan

AC Milan fans endured a difficult season last year that saw them finish in eighth place so it's left to club legend Filippo Inzaghi to try and turn around their fortunes this time around.

Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain are bidding for a third straight French league title and will be hoping star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic can inspire them to Champions League success.

