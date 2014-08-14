Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben & Cristiano Ronaldo on Uefa award list
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Arjen Robben are joined by Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid on the final shortlist for Uefa's Best Player in Europe Award.
The three were selected by journalists based on their performances in 2013-14. The winner will be chosen on 28 August.
Goalkeeper Neuer helped Germany win the World Cup, while Robben scored 21 goals for Bayern and three for Netherlands on their way to the semi-final in Brazil.
Portugal's Ronaldo scored a record 17 goals as Real won the Champions League.
|Past winners of Uefa's Best Player in Europe Award
|2010-11
|Lionel Messi, Barcelona
|2011-12
|Andres Iniesta, Barcelona
|2012-13
|Franck Ribery, Bayern Munich
The winner will be voted for by journalists at the Champions League group-stage draw in Monaco.
The remaining players in the top 10 based on points are as follows: 4 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich, Germany) 39 points; 5 Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich, Germany) 24, 5= Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina) 24; 7 James Rodriguez (Monaco/Real Madrid, Colombia) 16; 8 Luis Suarez (Liverpool/Barcelona, Uruguay) 13; 9 Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid, Argentina) 12; 10 Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid/Chelsea, Spain) 8.