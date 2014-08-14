BBC Sport - Premier League: The Courteeners' Liam Fray gives his predictions

The Courteeners' football predictions

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray takes on BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson in the opening weekend's Premier League predictions game, and tips his beloved Manchester United for victory over Swansea.

Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests, and you can watch his opponents take him on every week on Football Focus and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The Courteeners' football predictions

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories