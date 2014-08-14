Florin Gardos: Southampton sign Steaua Bucharest defender

Southampton have completed the signing of Steaua Bucharest defender Florin Gardos on a four-year deal.

Gardos, 25, arrives for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £6m, and becomes Southampton's second signing of the day following the arrival of Hull City striker Shane Long.

The Romania international centre-back is Southampton's seventh signing.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life. It's the biggest step of my career so far," Gardos told the club.

"Coming to the Premier League is a very big occasion for me, and Southampton was a team that had a really good last season so this wasn't really a hard decision.

"I've had a very good first impression of the club. There's a very big difference between what I had back home and what is here.

How the Saints moved on from their summer exodus (estimated transfer fees) OUTS INS Rickie Lambert £4m Graziano Pelle £9m Adam Lallana £25m Dusan Tadic £10.9m Luke Shaw £27m Ryan Bertrand (loan - £10m option to buy) Dejan Lovren £20m Florin Gardos £6m Calum Chambers £16m Saphir Taider (loan - £7m option to buy) Dani Osvaldo (loan - £5.6m option to buy) Shane Long £12m Billy Sharp Nominal Fraser Forster £10m £97.6m £64.9m

"I've always said that coming to the Premier League would be a dream come true, and luckily I've been able to achieve that dream now."

The centre-back, who has 12 caps for his country, will provide competition for Jose Fonte, Maya Yoshida and Jos Hooiveld.

The south-coast club have seen six players depart St Mary's this summer, with striker Rickie Lambert, midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Dejan Lovren all moving to Liverpool.

Left-back Luke Shaw has joined Manchester United, Arsenal have signed right-back Calum Chambers and forward Dani Osvaldo has left for Inter Milan on loan.

Southampton have already signed keeper Fraser Forster, defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielders Dusan Tadic and Saphir Taider, and strikers Graziano Pelle and Long for the new season which begins this weekend.