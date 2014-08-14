Motherwell: Henrik Ojamaa returns on loan from Legia Warsaw

Henrik Ojamaa is returning to Motherwell in a six-month loan deal from Legia Warsaw.

The Estonia forward, 23, spent 18 months at Fir Park before moving to Poland last summer.

Ojamaa has also played in England, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands and has been capped 16 times.

We hope he can hit the ground running Stuart McCall Motherwell manager

"I am absolutely delighted that we've managed to pull this deal off," manager Stuart McCall told the Motherwell website.

"It has involved a lot of hard work by people at the club over a period of time, as well as the support of the board, of which I am very appreciative.

"He is exactly what we need at this present moment. He is not only quick and carries a goal threat; he had more assists than anyone in the league in his last full season in Scotland.

"He will provide real competition and add a different dynamic to what we have. We kept saying we need a 'Henrik Ojamaa' type player then thought, we might as well see if we can try and get him back.

"He knows the place well, he'll be familiar to most of the people and players at the club so we hope he can hit the ground running."

Motherwell face Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday having one won and lost one of their opening Scottish Premiership fixtures.