Rotherham United sign Ipswich Town forward Paul Taylor

Rotherham United have signed Ipswich Town forward Paul Taylor on loan until January.

The 26-year-old was told by Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy that he had no future at the club and was available for loan or transfer.

The former Manchester City youth player joined Ipswich from Peterborough for £1.5m in August 2012 but has made just seven league starts for the club.

He could make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.