Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald targets more additions

Thistle opened their season with a 4-0 defeat of Ross County

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is still looking to strengthen several key positions before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Thistle's match against Dundee on Saturday, Archibald told BBC Scotland he would like to have "a couple in, at least".

"We're a bit light in certain areas," he said.

"We need to add to the squad. We know where we're short and we're working at it all the time."

Following on from his side's convincing 4-0 victory over Ross County on Wednesday, Archibald explained he was looking at "the forward area, wide and up top and a left-back"

Archibald believes Thistle can finish in the Premiership's top six

"Obviously we're short in that area (left-back) and we have been since Aaron Taylor-Sinclair left," he added.

Having already signed striker Ryan Stevenson, midfielder Abdul Osman and most recently defender Danny Seaborne, Archibald feels that, with a sustained effort, his team can challenge for a top-half finish.

"Outside the top three teams in the division, I think it's open for anybody to go up there and challenge towards that top six," he said.

"I think we can go and build on it, but all that can only happen with hard work and a real desire and team ethic."

The Jags travel to face Dundee on Saturday - Thistle's first away match of the season.

"We watched them last week and it'll be a really tough match," added Archibald. "They like to get the ball down, they like to play, there's a lot of similarities to ourselves.

"It'll make for a really entertaining match.

"They've got good players, that can hurt you, but we're well aware of them and the players will be briefed on that as well, so we're in a confident mood to go in there and try and get a victory."