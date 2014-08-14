Martin Kelly: Crystal Palace sign Liverpool defender

Martin Kelly (l) in pre-season action for Liverpool

Crystal Palace have signed defender Martin Kelly from Liverpool on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The England international, 24, has passed his medical and could face Arsenal in Saturday's opening Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'd heard about a potential move at the start of the summer," he said. "Now is the time when I need to get back to playing every week."

Kelly made his Liverpool debut in 2008 and went on to make 62 appearances.