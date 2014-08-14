Javi Garcia moves to Zenit St Petersburg from Man City for £13m

Garcia joined Manchester City from Portuguese club Benfica

Manchester City midfielder Javi Garcia has joined Zenit St Petersburg on a five-year contract for a fee of £13m.

The Blues paid Benfica £16m for the Spain international, 27, in July 2012.

Although Garcia won the Premier League and the Capital One Cup last season, he was not a regular starter either for Manuel Pellegrini or his predecessor as manager, Roberto Mancini.

Garcia links up with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas at the Russian club.