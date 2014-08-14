Robert Tesche: Nottingham Forest sign ex-Hamburg midfielder

From the section

Tesche (left) joins Michael Mancienne (right) in swapping Hamburg for Nottingham Forest this summer

Nottingham Forest have signed German midfielder Robert Tesche on a one-year contract following his release by Bundesliga side Hamburg this summer.

The 27-year-old spent some of last season out on loan, but returned to help Hamburg avoid relegation.

Forest have also signed and this month.

Chris Burke, Daniel Fox, Matty Fryatt, Louis Laingand, Michael Mancienne, David Vaughan and Lars Veldwijk are their other permanent summer signings.