Sergio Aguero signs five-year Man City contract

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero has signed a deal which will keep him at Manchester City until 2019

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2019.

The 27-year-old joins Samir Nasri,Aleksandar Kolarov,Vincent Kompany and David Silva in signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero famously scored the last-minute goal which won the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

"Last season was incredible, but I'm not just satisfied with two Premier League titles," he told City's website.

He has made 122 appearances for the club and scored 75 goals.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story