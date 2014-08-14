Sergio Aguero signs five-year Man City contract

From the section

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2019.

The 27-year-old joins Samir Nasri,Aleksandar Kolarov,Vincent Kompany and David Silva in signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero famously scored the last-minute goal which won the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

"Last season was incredible, but I'm not just satisfied with two Premier League titles," he told City's website.

He has made 122 appearances for the club and scored 75 goals.