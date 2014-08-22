Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Aldershot Town 1-1 Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Lee Hughes claimed a second-half equaliser as Forest Green secured a 1-1 draw at Aldershot to move a point clear at the top of the Football Conference.
The former West Brom striker headed home from a Rob Sinclair cross on 58 minutes after a spell of pressure.
Brett Williams had given the hosts a half-time lead from the penalty spot after David Pipe brought down Jordan Roberts in the box.
Forest Green have ten points from four games, with Aldershot on seven points.
Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"You know it was a very tough game against a tough team but I thought, particularly in the first half, we were outstanding with some of the football we played.
"We probably needed that second goal just to give us some breathing space because we knew with their quality they are going to create chances.
"Our goalkeeper played very well and made some good saves when he needed to but two sides were going at it and trying to win it.
"I thought it was a good advert for the league with the players on show."
Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"Their man-of-the-match was their 'keeper, he made three great saves in the second half.
"I was disappointed with the first half and said a few words at half time.
"We came out in the second half all guns blazing and that was much better."
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 2Oastler
- 12Gibbs
- 4Lathrope
- 5Wilson
- 6BarkerSubstituted forTonkinat 39'minutes
- 8MolesleySubstituted forN'Guessanat 63'minutes
- 14Roberts
- 11Scott
- 9WilliamsSubstituted forFitchettat 79'minutes
- 7Hatton
Substitutes
- 3Tonkin
- 10Fitchett
- 13Thomas
- 18N'Guessan
- 19Derry
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 26Coles
- 3Stokes
- 8Wedgbury
- 12Kamdjo
- 5Oliver
- 2Pipe
- 19SinclairSubstituted forNorwoodat 85'minutes
- 11Hughes
- 20Parkin
- 18Frear
Substitutes
- 7Norwood
- 10Kelly
- 13Arnold
- 15Oshodi
- 25Rodgers
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 2,006
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. James Norwood replaces Rob Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Hatton.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Brett Williams.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.
Hand ball by Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers).
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan tries a through ball, but Joseph N'Guessan is caught offside.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes tries a through ball, but Lee Hughes is caught offside.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Brett Williams tries a through ball, but Brett Williams is caught offside.
Foul by David Pipe (Forest Green Rovers).
Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Joseph N'Guessan replaces Mark Molesley because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Foul by Joe Oastler (Aldershot Town).
Jon Parkin (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Joe Oastler (Aldershot Town).
Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 1. Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) header from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rob Sinclair.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt saved. Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Sam Hatton (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Sam Wedgbury (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Clovis Kamdjo (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aldershot Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 0.
Foul by Rob Sinclair (Forest Green Rovers).
Jordan Roberts (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.