Aldershot Town 1-1 Forest Green Rovers

Lee Hughes claimed a second-half equaliser as Forest Green secured a 1-1 draw at Aldershot to move a point clear at the top of the Football Conference.

The former West Brom striker headed home from a Rob Sinclair cross on 58 minutes after a spell of pressure.

Brett Williams had given the hosts a half-time lead from the penalty spot after David Pipe brought down Jordan Roberts in the box.

Forest Green have ten points from four games, with Aldershot on seven points.

Aldershot Town boss Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"You know it was a very tough game against a tough team but I thought, particularly in the first half, we were outstanding with some of the football we played.

"We probably needed that second goal just to give us some breathing space because we knew with their quality they are going to create chances.

"Our goalkeeper played very well and made some good saves when he needed to but two sides were going at it and trying to win it.

"I thought it was a good advert for the league with the players on show."

Forest Green manager Ady Pennock told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Their man-of-the-match was their 'keeper, he made three great saves in the second half.

"I was disappointed with the first half and said a few words at half time.

"We came out in the second half all guns blazing and that was much better."