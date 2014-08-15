Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Legia Warsaw boss Henning Berg claims Celtic's Ronny Deila was prepared to face the Poles in a play-off for a Champions League place.

Full story: Scottish Sun (print edition)

Rangers striker Kris Boyd insists his return to Ibrox will be viewed as a failure if he falls short of his 20-goal target this season. (Various)

Legia Warsaw owner Dariusz Mioduski has branded Uefa's decision to give Celtic their Champions League place as a sporting scandal. (Various)

Kris Boyd aims to score at least 20 goals for Rangers this season

Dundee United intend to spoil Celtic's title party when the sides meet at Celtic Park on Saturday, according to United boss Jackie McNamara. (Various)

Peter Pawlett remains confident Aberdeen can handle the pressure to become the second force in Scotland's top flight. (Various)

St Johnstone skipper Dave Mackay will line up against Hamilton Accies after Saints lodged an appeal against his red card in the defeat by Celtic. (Various)

Estonian midfielder Albert Taar aims to impress during a trial at Hibernian. The 24-year-old former Wisla Plock playmaker is training at Easter Road.

Full story: Daily Record

Maribor warmed up for their Champions League showdown with Celtic by clinching the Slovenian Super Cup. (Various)

Alan Archibald has tipped Partick Thistle midfielder Gary Fraser to take the top flight by storm this season.

Full story: Daily Record

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson insists this weekend's Edinburgh derby will capture Scottish football's imagination - despite both sides plying their trade in the Championship.

Full story: Daily Record

Ally McCoist remains unfazed by criticism of Rangers this season and says "far better managers than me have had stick".

Full story: Herald