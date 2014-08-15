BBC Sport - David Nugent: Leicester striker 'itching' for top-flight return

Leicester City striker David Nugent tells BBC East Midlands he is itching to get back into the Premier League after struggling during his previous stint in the top flight.

Nugent says he has matured and learned from his past experiences with Portsmouth and Burnley, and is ready to prove he has the quality to be a success this season.

The Foxes, last season's runaway Championship winners, are at home to Everton on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign on Saturday.

Top Stories