Guernsey FC fight back to get 2-2 Whitstable Town draw

Craig Young celebrates after getting Guernsey FC's equaliser against Whitstable Town

Guernsey FC came back from 2-0 down to secure a point in a nervy 2-2 draw with Whitstable Town at Footes Lane.

Ian Pulman gave the visitors the lead with a first-half penalty before Kane Rowland doubled the advantage with 18 minutes to go.

Glyn Dyer pulled one back six minutes later before Craig Young rescued a point with 10 minutes remaining.

The Green Lions almost conceded a late winner as Whitstable had an effort cleared off the line in stoppage time.

Guernsey, who have been without last season's 54-goal top-scorer Ross Allen so far this season, lie 12th in the Isthmian League Division One South.