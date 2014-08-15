Luis Suarez begins training with Barcelona after Cas decision

Luis Suarez trains with Barcelona for the first time since his £75m move from Liverpool

Luis Suarez trained with Barcelona for the first time on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) amended his four-month ban.

The Uruguayan was banned from all football-related activity after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup but can train and play friendlies.

The 27-year-old joined his new team-mates for the first time since his £75m move from Liverpool last month.

He told the club's official website he was "realising a dream" by playing for Barcelona.

"I am really happy to feel like a footballer again," Suarez said. "Now I'll just have to wait to play again, make contact with the fans, and feel the sensation of playing in a stadium like the Camp Nou."

Suarez could also play against Leon FC in the Joan Gampher trophy on Monday.

The former Ajax captain will still miss the first 11 matches of the season for Barcelona, but could return to play against Real Madrid in El Clasico at the end of October.

Suarez was previously suspended for biting PSV Eindhoven midfielder Otman Bakkal and Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Suarez will miss Barcelona's first 11 games of the season 24 August: Elche (H) 31 August: Villareal (A) 13 September: Athletic Bilbao (H) 16/17 September: Champions League 21 September: Levante (A) 24 September: Malaga (A) 28 September: Granada (H) 30 September / 1 October: Champions League 5 October: Rayo Vallecano (A) 19 October: Eibar (H) 21 / 22 October: Champions League

Luis Suarez takes instruction from Barcelona coach Luis Enrique in training

Barcelona's new signing Suarez takes on Sergi Roberto during a training session

Suarez joins his new Barcelona team-mates for the first time

The Uruguay striker makes his point during training