Ex-Man Utd striker Danny Webber joins Salford City

Webber scored three goals in 23 games for Accrington last season

Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber has signed for Salford City - the non-league club under the control of United's 'Class of 92'.

Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt joined forces to take a controlling interest in the Evo-Stik League side in March.

Webber was a trainee at Old Trafford and played three times for Manchester United between 2000 and 2003.

The 32-year-old was released by League Two side Accrington Stanley in May.

He has also played for Watford, Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Leeds.

Salford City, who are in the eighth tier of English football, play their first league game of the season against Scarborough on Saturday.