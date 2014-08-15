Barry Hayles inspiring Truro City team-mates at 42 years old

Hayles got his first goals since rejoining Truro this summer in City's 2-1 win over Paulton Rovers

Truro City boss Steve Tully says veteran striker Barry Hayles is an inspiration to the rest of his squad.

Hayles, 42, and scored both goals in the club's

"If you look at him over his career he always knows a way to find goals, lads feed off that and he's a good player to have around the changing room.

"He knows how to get the best out of everybody and he's a good signing for us," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Despite his age, the former Fulham, Leicester City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall front man still wants to play every minute of every match for the Southern Premier League club.

And his goals against Paulton enabled Truro to bounce back positively following last Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Chesham United.

"He's still got the hunger and desire to do even more and you'd have never known he was 42 on Saturday.

"He was annoyed at me because I took him off after 60 minutes, he wants to play 90 minutes every game," said Tully.

"He played 88 minutes on Tuesday night and ran himself into the ground, but he's such an attribute to us because of the way we play.

"We've got young people with a lot more legs and Barry and with his hold-up skills, he gets his body in and wins free-kicks for us.

"He's got that bit of knowhow and in the big games we'll need that."