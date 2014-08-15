Sheffield United sign Jay McEveley and Iain Turner

McEveley started his career at Blackburn Rovers, making his debut at the age of 16

Sheffield United have signed defender Jay McEveley on a one-year deal and goalkeeper Iain Turner on a six-month contract.

McEveley, 29, left Swindon at the end of last season having made 60 appearances in two campaigns.

Turner, 30, who last made a competitive appearance for Dunfermline against Aberdeen in January 2012, left Barnsley at the end of last season.

Both players could be included in the squad for the trip to play Coventry.