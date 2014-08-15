BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger shocked by Tony Pulis leaving Crystal Palace

Wenger 'surprised' by Pulis exit

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits it was a "complete surprise" to learn that Tony Pulis has left Crystal Palace by mutual consent.

The news came less than 48 hours before Palace open their season at Arsenal, and Wenger said "nothing indicated that he would not be here" when he saw Pulis earlier this week.

Wenger believes the former Stoke boss "made a miracle" at Palace, but was unsure what impact the departure will have on the Potters for Saturday's game.

Wenger 'surprised' by Pulis exit

