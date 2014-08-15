BBC Sport - Manchester City: Manuel Pellegrini not prioritising Europe

Pellegrini not prioritising Europe

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini tells Football Focus he would not give up the Premier League title to win the Champions League.

Pellegrini said it is important for City to improve on last season's performance in the Champions League, when they were knocked out 4-1 on aggregate by Barcelona in the last 16.

But he added the Premier League champions must treat both competitions "with the same priority".

You can watch more of the interview with Manuel Pellegrini on Football Focus this Saturday at 12:10 BST on BBC One.

