Crystal Palace caretaker manager Keith Millen says the club had "no inkling" of Tony Pulis' departure from the club on the eve of the new season.

Despite being "shocked" at the news, Millen admitted that failure to bring in more new players was causing frustration at the club.

Millen called on his side "to stay focused on all we've done all pre-season" ahead of their opening match against Arsenal on Saturday, and said he hadn't yet considered if he wanted the manager's job full-time.