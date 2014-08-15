Francois Zoko: Blackpool sign ex-Stevenage striker

Zoko has been in English football since joining Carlisle United in 2010

Blackpool have signed former Notts County and Stevenage striker Francois Zoko on a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Zoko, 30, was top scorer for Stevenage last season with 17 goals in all competitions, but was released after their relegation from League One.

"It's very exciting to take this new challenge, a fresh challenge," Ivory Coast-born Zoko told the club website.

"It is a good step to play Championship football and improve again."

Blackpool, who spent much of pre-season with a squad of just eight contracted players, could only name four substitutes for their Championship opener against Nottingham Forest.

They had six on the bench for their League Cup defeat at Shrewsbury on Tuesday, boosted by the signings of defender Jeffrey Rentmeister and midfielder Joel Dielna prior to kick-off.

Jose Riga's side have lost their first two games of the campaign without scoring a goal and face Lancashire neighbours Blackburn on Saturday.