Stephen Bywater: Gillingham sign Millwall goalkeeper on loan

Bywater played in the top flight for West Ham and Derby

Gillingham have signed goalkeeper Stephen Bywater on loan from Millwall until 3 January.

The former West Ham keeper, 33, was brought in after Gills keeper Stuart Nelson was sidelined for up to two months with a thumb injury.

Bywater signed in time to be available for Saturday's game against Yeovil and can also play in the League Cup for Gillingham, but not the FA Cup.

He has made only nine appearances for Millwall since joining them last year.

However, he has vast experience, having spent six years at Derby before joining the Lions after a short spell at Sheffield Wednesday.