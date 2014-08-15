Carlisle United: Free agent market frustrates Graham Kavanagh

Kavanagh has been looking to sign a striker having added Billy Paynter and Stephen Elliott

Carlisle United manager Graham Kavanagh says he has exhausted the free agent market in the search for a striker.

The Cumbrians, who added Billy Paynter and Stephen Elliott to their forward ranks this summer, are keen to add further depth to the squad.

Kavanagh's side lost to Luton in their League One opener, while Derby ended their Capital One Cup progress.

"I think we've explored every avenue for players who are out of contract," Kavanagh told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We'll have to start to look at clubs who have players who aren't in the team.

"I've come up short in the last few days with a couple of names and made a lot of enquiries but the people I've spoken to about the individuals haven't given me the feedback I've been hoping for.

"We'll have a look and see what comes up in the next week or two."