Dagenham & Redbridge sign Carmarthen's Christian Doidge

Doidge described the move as a "dream come true"

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed striker Christian Doidge from Carmarthen Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has been given a two-year contract after impressing while on trial at the League Two club.

He netted in a 2-2 draw at Billericay in a pre-season friendly as well as in a game against a Tottenham XI.

Last term he scored 19 goals in 43 appearances in the Welsh Premier League and helped Carmarthen win the Welsh League Cup.

"I'm really happy and it's a dream come true really as I've always wanted to play in the Football League," he told the club website.

"I got released by Bristol Rovers when I was 15 and played basketball for a bit, but I went back to football as I love the game. I then made my way back up through the Welsh Leagues and ended up at Carmarthen."