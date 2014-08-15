Dave Martin: Luton winger signs for Bristol Rovers

Martin signed a permanent deal with Luton last summer

Bristol Rovers have signed Luton winger Dave Martin on loan until January.

The 29-year-old was part of the Hatters squad that won promotion from the Conference last season, but failed to hold down a regular first-team place.

He was sent out on a two-month loan to Dartford in November, where he made nine appearances.

"I have been chasing a winger. I wanted someone quick and direct who gets at the full-backs," Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He is an out-and-out winger, and somebody I have been desperate to add to the squad. I am delighted that I have got him."

Martin started his career at Dartford, before spells at Millwall, Derby, Notts County, Walsall and Southend.

"He has played in the Championship, League One and League Two, and he knows the Conference very well. He is still very hungry and cannot wait to get started," added Clarke.