BBC Sport - Manchester United: Louis van Gaal explains Luke Shaw absence

Van Gaal explains Shaw absence

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal admits it is "difficult to lay a finger" on £27m left-back Luke Shaw's ongoing fitness problems.

England international Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season, and Van Gaal cites his World Cup involvement and jet lag sustained on United's pre-season tour as two possible reasons.

Van Gaal says he is "not nervous" about an apparent lack of recognised cover at left-back due to the emergence of Reece James and the re-invention of Ashley Young as a wing-back.

Top Stories