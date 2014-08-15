BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers: Last season has gone for Liverpool

Last season has gone for Liverpool - Rodgers

Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers says that his new-look side are looking forward and that last season's title disappointment has gone.

The Reds narrowly missed out on their first ever Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the campaign, but their boss believes that they will build on it this time around, starting against Southampton on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman also admits that he hopes to add one or two more signings before the end of the transfer window, following the acquisitions of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Lazar Markovic, Emre Can, Divock Origi, Rickie Lambert and Javier Manquillo.

Top Stories