Chesterfield striker Eoin Doyle signs new contract

Doyle joined the Spireites from Hibernian in May 2013

Chesterfield striker Eoin Doyle has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until June 2016.

The Republic of Ireland-born player, 26, scored 13 goals last season as the Spireites won League Two and reached the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final.

The former Hibernian striker has two goals in two games this campaign.

Spireites boss Paul Cook told the club website: "I am genuinely delighted for Eoin because he covers every blade of grass on the pitch."