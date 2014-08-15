Nicklas Bendtner: former Arsenal striker signs for Wolfsburg

Bendtner scored 32 Premier League goals for Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has joined German club Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old Danish international was available on a free transfer after leaving the Gunners and has signed a three-year deal.

Manager Dieter Hecking said Bendtner "fits the profile" of forward the club is looking for.

Director of sport Klaus Allofs added: "Although his career has not always gone smoothly, he's still been able to gain plenty of experience."

Bendtner scored 47 goals in 171 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Copenhagen in 2004 and has had loan spells with Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus.

He was not offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of last season after 10 years with the North London club.

Bendtner was fined by Arsenal in March for making an unauthorised trip home to Copenhagen, with his final appearance for the club coming on 2 February.