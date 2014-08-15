Gateshead: Marcus Maddison a 'match-winner' - Gary Mills

Marcus Maddison
Maddison has already scored three goals in two games this season

Gateshead manager Gary Mills has said forward Marcus Maddison has matured under his stewardship and become a "match-winner" within the squad.

Maddison, 20, joined the Tynesiders from neighbours Newcastle last summer, and after a mixed start went onto score nine goals in 32 games in 2013-14.

This season the Durham-born wideman has scored three goals as Gateshead started out with two wins in two games.

"He is devastating, he's come back a man," Mills told BBC Newcastle.

"He has an unbelievable talent, he wants to score goals and can score goals, with a magical left foot.

"On the other side, he works hard. Marcus was a selfish lad when I first came to the football club and now he's a match-winner and team player."

His first goal came in the opening-day victory against Torquay at the International Stadium, with a brace away to Wrexham following in Tuesday's success.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story