Gateshead: Marcus Maddison a 'match-winner' - Gary Mills

Maddison has already scored three goals in two games this season

Gateshead manager Gary Mills has said forward Marcus Maddison has matured under his stewardship and become a "match-winner" within the squad.

Maddison, 20, joined the Tynesiders from neighbours Newcastle last summer, and after a mixed start went onto score nine goals in 32 games in 2013-14.

This season the Durham-born wideman has scored three goals as Gateshead started out with two wins in two games.

"He is devastating, he's come back a man," Mills told BBC Newcastle.

"He has an unbelievable talent, he wants to score goals and can score goals, with a magical left foot.

"On the other side, he works hard. Marcus was a selfish lad when I first came to the football club and now he's a match-winner and team player."

His first goal came in the opening-day victory against Torquay at the International Stadium, with a brace away to Wrexham following in Tuesday's success.