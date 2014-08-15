Conor Sammon: Ipswich Town sign Derby County striker on loan

Sammon made 44 appearances for Derby last season as they reached the Championship play-off final

Ipswich Town have signed striker Conor Sammon on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Derby County.

The 27-year-old scored 13 goals in 89 appearances for the Rams following his arrival from Wigan in 2012 for a fee believed to be £1.2m.

Sammon has won nine caps for the Republic of Ireland but has yet to find the net.

The striker's most prolific spell came in Scotland with Kilmarnock, for whom he scored 25 goals in 76 appearances.