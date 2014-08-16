Cardiff City: No more summer signings says manager Solskjaer

Sean Morrison played 16 matches for Reading in the Premier League scoring twice

Cardiff City boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not expecting to bring in any more players before the end of the transfer window.

Anthony Pilkington and Sean Morrison joined on Friday, bringing Cardiff's summer signings to eight.

Solskjaer said one or two players may go out on loan but barring someone "exceptional and spectacular", there will not be any more buys.

"It's a good squad, I'm very happy with it," said Solskjaer.

Cardiff City's summer signings Anthony Pilkington Sean Morrison Adam Le Fondre Guido Burgstaller Federico Macheda Javi Guerra Kagisho Dikgacoi Tom Adeyemi

"Turning up every single game, earning the right to win these games - that's the key.

"I've got characters who have done it in the league before, some of these have also got Premier League quality.

"So hopefully we can be challenging."

Cardiff drew their opening Championship match 1-1 away against Blackburn and are preparing for their first home game of the campaign against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Terriers are without a full-time manager after Mark Robbins was sacked following their 4-0 opening day defeat at home to Bournemouth, with academy boss Mark Lillis appointed caretaker manager.

Solskjaer will be unable to select defender Ben Turner for the match against Huddersfield, after he was ruled out of the first three months of the season after having ankle surgery.

Morrison, bought from Reading, is the second player to leave the Royals for the Cardiff City Stadium following Adam Le Fondre.

The 27-year-old striker said Solskjaer asked him about Morrison before making a move for the defender.

"We spoke about Morro (Morrison) and obviously I gave him a glowing reference," said Le Fondre.

"I think the gaffer saw him against Wigan and from then on he had his heart pretty much set on him."

Le Fondre, who scored 15 Championship goals for Reading last season, expects Morrison, 23, to do well at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"He's young and hungry, an aggressive centre-half," said Le Fondre.

"He's brilliant in the air and he's good on the ball as well, which obviously is a great asset for us to start attacks from the back."