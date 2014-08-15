David Noble: Oldham Athletic sign former Rotherham midfielder

Noble spent much of last season on loan at Cheltenham

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed former Rotherham midfielder David Noble on non-contract terms.

Noble, who had been training with the Latics, was released by the Millers at the end of last term after spending almost the full season on loan at League Two outfit Cheltenham.

The 32-year-old played alongside Oldham manager Lee Johnson during their time together at Bristol City.

He is available to play against Leyton Orient on Saturday.