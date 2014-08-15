Crystal Palace: Malky Mackay keen to take over from Tony Pulis

Mackay was sacked by Cardiff in December

Malky Mackay is keen on the vacant manager's position at Crystal Palace following the departure of Tony Pulis.

Pulis left the club by mutual consent on Thursday and ex-Cardiff boss Mackay, 42, is clear favourite to take over.

Mackay worked with Palace sporting director Iain Moody at Watford and Cardiff, and has a strong relationship with Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

It is understood Palace could make an approach to Mackay as early as next week.

Assistant manager Keith Millen, who had "no inkling" Pulis would leave, will be in charge at Arsenal on Saturday.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes, ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon and former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood are among the other names to be linked with the role.

Scot Mackay has been out of work since he was sacked by Cardiff in December and has said he wants to manage in the Premier League again.

Mackay's record at Cardiff City Played: 125 Won: 54 Drawn: 37 Lost: 34

Millen, 47, who has yet to decide if he wishes to be considered for the Palace job on a permanent basis, says he had no idea Pulis was about to leave.

But he admitted that failure to bring in more new players was causing frustration at Selhurst Park.

"We knew the frustrations that we hadn't brought in as many players as we wanted, but we had no inkling this might happen," said Millen, who took charge for four matches last season after Ian Holloway quit the club.

"Tony is a very single-minded person and he knows what he wants on the football field," he said.

"You can see that from how he organises the players and that's why we were successful last year.

"Then Steve, quite rightly, has the club's interests at heart and that's the same at any club. Where they've fallen out I don't know, but you've got two strong-minded people there."