BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: Memories of Match of the Day

Memories of Match of the Day

Celebrity Match of the Day fans, including David Beckham and Tinchy Stryder, talk about their memories of watching Match of the Day through the years.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

