Danny Rose: Bury sign Barnsley striker on permanent deal

Rose scored three goals in six games while on loan at Bury last season.

Bury have signed striker Danny Rose on a permanent three-year deal from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, following a short-term loan move.

Rose, 20, re-joined the Shakers on Friday after a successful spell at Gigg Lane last season, and scored on his return at Hartlepool on Saturday.

The move reunites Rose with current Bury boss David Flitcroft, whom he worked with at Oakwell.

"This has been a big chase for us," Flitcroft told the club website.

"We are obviously delighted to finally get the deal done.

"The fans love him, the players love him and we have really worked hard on this one, especially the chairman (Stewart Day)."

Barnsley-born Rose played 18 games for the Tykes, but made only four starts, scoring twice.