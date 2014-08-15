BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Cech & Courtois are two of the world's best

Cech & Courtois two of the best - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says that Chelsea's Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois are "two of the three best goalkeepers in the world".

The Blues boss says he would try to keep both of them happy as they compete for the number one spot this season.

Cech has been at Chelsea since 2004, while Courtois arrives at the club having been on loan at Atletico Madrid for three seasons.

Top videos

Video

Cech & Courtois two of the best - Mourinho

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories