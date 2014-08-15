BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Cech & Courtois are two of the world's best
Jose Mourinho says that Chelsea's Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois are "two of the three best goalkeepers in the world".
The Blues boss says he would try to keep both of them happy as they compete for the number one spot this season.
Cech has been at Chelsea since 2004, while Courtois arrives at the club having been on loan at Atletico Madrid for three seasons.