Dino Fazlic: Fulham boss Magath signs former Bolton man

Fulham boss Felix Magath has signed Dino Fazlic on a one-year contract after the former Bolton midfielder impressed during a trial.

The 22-year-old free agent featured for Magath's side in pre-season friendlies against East Fife and Caykur Rizespor.

Fazlic previously played for Swiss side Grasshoppers, having started his career in Germany with Werder Bremen.

Bolton signed him in 2012, but he was released by them later that year without making a first-team appearance.